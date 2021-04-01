ONLY RIHANNA CAN WEAR A PAIR OF MEN’S BOXERS UNDER A DENIM MINI SKIRT

Rihanna makes everything look sexy. It’s so obvious that you don’t even have to say it.

We are used to her sexy outfits, yet she still manages to amaze us, even if, as in this case, she dressed only to go shopping.

Bad Gal has just launched, or perhaps it would be better to say brought back directly from the 2000s, a crazy trend, and did so in the most casual way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

As Just Jared reports, the pop star turned entrepreneur was spotted running away from a Los Angeles supermarket.

Hawaiian silk Celine shirt, vintage Versace sunglasses, neon green mask, Amina Muaddi white strappy sandals. The real protagonists of the look, however, are the pink-cast men’s boxers that pop up from under the mini skirt with the hem destroyed.

The cheeky low-waisted denim mini with “exposed” linen is perhaps the most 2000s thing ever. We’ve already seen thongs popping up from the waist of jeans, but not yet the combo with boxers.

What can I say? Whether you like it or not, noughties fashion is back in disruptive to trend and is here to stay – at least all next summer.