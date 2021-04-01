KYLIE JENNER’S INCREDIBLE OPTICAL ILLUSION TUTINA COMES ‘FROM ANOTHER PLANET’

What do I take to go out for dinner on a Monday night? If you’re Kylie Jenner your totally casual outfit consists of a hypnotic catsuit, a Hermès Kelly mini bag and pink metallic pumps.

Hey, it’s just any look for a woman like Kylie!

To go to dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, the young entrepreneur chose a futuristic tutina, the print looks like an X-ray of the interior of the body, but bright in pop colors.

Jenner’s extraordinary catsuit, which seems to come from ” anotherplanet“, as she wrote on Instagram, was tailor-made for the 23-year-old by young up-and-coming designer Pierre-Louis Auvray, known for her 3-D creations.

“The inspiration for printing on [Kylie’s] jumpsuit comes from 80s illustrations and sci-fi-cyberpunk aesthetic,” Auvray explained to Vogue.

To obtain the print, the designer airbrushed the silhouette of a body over a glossy scuba fabric ” as if trapped inside the garment“.

If you can peel your eyes off the incredible super-fitted jumpsuit, you’ll notice that the make-up mogul’s hair is noticeably shorter than usual: a shoulder-length helmet to accompany the alien look.

It’s unclear if her hair is cut or if she’s just taken off her hair extensions, but one thing is certain: it’s always very difficult to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s hair evolution.