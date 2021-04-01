BILLIE EILISH IS EVEN BLONDER: BUTTER BLONDE GOES PLATINUM ICY

On March 17, Billie Eilish shocked fans by revealing an unexpected change of look: goodbye radioactive roots, a new era began in her life and music and is blonde. Now, however, we find that the 19-year-old’s journey into the blonde wasn’t entirely complete.

The “Therefore I Am” singer has just shared a new selfie on Insta and it’s impossible not to notice that her hair is much lighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The photo seems to suggest that Billie wants to head towards increasingly cold tones,as she has already lightened the bright butter blonde to platinum icy.

The lighter and less yellow blonde shade is perhaps the result of purple shampoo. Anyway, we can’t wait to find out if it’s going to get even colder in the weeks to come.

One thing is for sure, getting blonde is no small feat, especially if you start from fluorescent roots and very black tips.

Billie revealed that she had been wearing a wig for ‘6 weeks’ as she gradually lightened her hair and before revealing her look change.