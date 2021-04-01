ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY WOULD BE BACK FEELING, TWO MONTHS AFTER THE BREAKUP

There may be a return of flame insight for Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

The actress and rapper would in fact be back in touch, two months after breaking up.

Rumors about a possible second chapter of their relationship started when fans noticed the 31-year-old would put likes underneath their old online couple photos. Meanwhile, Ashley is leaving some cryptic messages on Instagram, posting phrases such as: “You were in my dreams last night” and ” Life is complicated, stay in your magic.”

And! News interviewed a source who confirmed the rapprochement but also explained why they haven’t already got back together: “I’m in touch. By now the fuss raised by their last quarrel has calmed down – said the insider – But Ashley does not fully trust him so there is still some tension between them.

When they broke up last February, the usual well-informed had stated that it was Ashley Benson who ended the story.

The actress reportedly felt that G-Eazy “was not totally committed” to her. “He always knew that he was a Bongiovanni” and began to have “doubts when their relationship became more serious” the insiders added.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were first seen together in May 2020.

According to the usual well-informed, the relationship had become serious very quickly, so much so that the actress had brought him as +1 at his sister’s wedding and the rapper had spoken publicly about celebrating Thanksgiving together.

They were last spotted together in mid-January.