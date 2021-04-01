ARIANA GRANDE COACH/JUDGE: FANS’ MOST BEAUTIFUL REACTIONS TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER NEW TV ROLE

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
3

Soon Ariana Grande will wear a robe never brought before: that of coach and judge of a musical talent show!

The singer announced on social media that she will be the new face of The Voice Usa,posting a photo in which she poses next to the show’s distinctive revolving chair. The 27-year-old will join coaches John Legend– Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson– as well as nick jonas.

 

Scooter Braun, the manager of Ariana Grande, summed it up well because this experience will give an unprecedented look and make the artist better known as a person: ” @arianagrande every day I can see your fantastic, hilarious and brilliant personality. It’s time for the world to see it too!”

Fans around the world welcomed and celebrated the announcement of Ariana Grande’s new TV engagement, sending “Ariana” trending on Twitter and dreaming that she could audition for The Voice Usa just to meet her. Here are some of the most beautiful reactions!

 

