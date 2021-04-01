ARIANA GRANDE COACH/JUDGE: FANS’ MOST BEAUTIFUL REACTIONS TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER NEW TV ROLE

Soon Ariana Grande will wear a robe never brought before: that of coach and judge of a musical talent show!

The singer announced on social media that she will be the new face of The Voice Usa,posting a photo in which she poses next to the show’s distinctive revolving chair. The 27-year-old will join coaches John Legend– Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson– as well as nick jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Scooter Braun, the manager of Ariana Grande, summed it up well because this experience will give an unprecedented look and make the artist better known as a person: ” @arianagrande every day I can see your fantastic, hilarious and brilliant personality. It’s time for the world to see it too!”

Fans around the world welcomed and celebrated the announcement of Ariana Grande’s new TV engagement, sending “Ariana” trending on Twitter and dreaming that she could audition for The Voice Usa just to meet her. Here are some of the most beautiful reactions!

io che prendo il primo volo per l’America e corro negli studi televisivi di the voice USA solo per ariana pic.twitter.com/5ZIWFbAJRT — someone liKe u (@imsweetex) March 30, 2021

comunque stavo pensando,essendo che ariana sarà giudice a the voice la vedremo ogni settimana😭piango piango piango — lulu🍃 (@G0DIS4W0M4N) March 30, 2021

@ArianaGrande ahhh can’t wait to watch you inspire & mentor so many new artists and then win the whole damn thing when it’s said and done next season👏🏼👏🏼#TheVoice — e (@arimoonlight11) March 31, 2021

ariana come giudice a the voice e non mi sono ancora ripresa pic.twitter.com/ex45KbJ7vy — giulia 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@lacasadiunpoeta) March 30, 2021

voglio andare a the voice VOGLIO AVERE COME COACH ARIANA FERMATEMI — stexvrisシ︎ (@bvryafr1end) March 30, 2021

Dopo aver scoperto che Ariana sarà il nuovo giudice a the voice usa: pic.twitter.com/ehkYhdjYL5 — viva il tiramisù☕️ (@lallasays) March 30, 2021

immagina;

sei a the voice e ARIANA GRANDE BUTERA si gira perché ti vuole nella sua squadra. pic.twitter.com/KZp4R4Uju3 — martina ‎✪ || bucky’s wife (@wandasbaby) March 30, 2021

IM SO PROUD OF YOU. @ArianaGrande.

Words cant express it! — sɯɐpɐ (@Qs_Adams) March 31, 2021