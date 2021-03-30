KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER: STRATOSPHERIC AT THE RELEASE PARTY OF “JUSTICE,” JUSTIN BIEBER’S NEW ALBUM

Kendall and Kylie Jenner love bold looks – especially if they’re invited to a party. Considering they probably hadn’t been to a party in a long time, then the two sisters did things really big.

The Jenners were spotted at the release party of “Justice“, Justin Bieber’snew album, which was held at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles and, of course, the moment was documented by the paparazzi.

Here are the photos posted by Just Jared:

Both in full coolness, Kendall chose a black floral print supermini, white crop top, kitten hills high boots, and a black leather trench coat. Simple, but very sexy.

Kylie instead chose a truly extreme look for a high degree of transparency. A ruby red tulle jumpsuit with velvet inserts that are there just to cover what there is to cover, complete the outfit with a pair of shiny pumps and a red leather maxi coat.

The young businesswoman then shared her stratospheric tuina on Instagram, writing in the caption: “The icing on the cake .” Something tells us it must have been a really crazy party.

Of course, justin and Hailey Biebercouldn’t miss the “Justice” launch party.