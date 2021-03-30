JUSTIN BIEBER TATTOOED A PEACH IN HONOR OF HIS SINGLE “PEACHES” – MOM PATTIE’S REACTION!

Justin Bieber just added even more ink to his skin.

On Saturday night (March 27), the 27-year-old shared photos taken on Instagram of the studio of the famous Los Angeles tattoo artist, Doctor Woo. As you can see, Justin is getting a peach emoji tattooed on his neck to celebrate the success of his latest song “Peaches“, the first single from his new album justice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, saw the post and reacted in the comments section as a mom as possible:

“ Don’t you have enough yet? 😩 ” commented between serious and amused his son’s new tattoo.

Be quiet Mrs. Malette, because despite being so inked, her dear Justin recently revealed the only parts of the body that will never get tattooed. Find out what they are.