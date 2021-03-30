HAILEY BIEBER: YOU NEED TO SEE HER SUPER SEXY LOOK FOR THE RELEASE PARTY OF “JUSTICE,” JUSTIN BIEBER’S NEW ALBUM

Hailey Bieber was a vision at the release party of “Justice“, the new album by husband Justin Bieber.

The couple came more in love than ever at the event, which was held at The Nice Guy venue in Los Angeles and, of course, the moment was documented by paparazzi.

Here are the photos posted by Just Jared:

While Justin kept things simple in a denim jacket and brown baseball cap worn backwards, Hailey did things really big instead – well, as usual.

The model chose a dizzi-die-boggling brown leather suit. Maeve Reilly, the 24-year-old’s stylist, shared the details of the look: a draped mini skirt and an oversized ultra crop jacket, underneath a mini top. Strappy sandals and sleeveless mega mutton. Woah.

If the thing you like the most is the beauty look,you will be happy to know that Hailey shared on Instagram the tutorial to replicate her peachy makeup for the evening. He even launched the #PeachesMakeupChallenge in honor of “Peaches” the first single from “Justice”.

So, now it’s your turn to test yourself!

Oh, by the way, to celebrate the success of his latest song “Peaches“, Justin had a peach emoji tattooed on his neck. Here, we tell you everything.