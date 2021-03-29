Zac Efron gets hurt while filming Down to Earth

The actor stepped on a rake as he walked through the countryside, falling and writhing in pain.

Zac Efron reportedly hit his face with a rake and fell to the floor in pain while filming his next film Down to Earth.

The award-winning actor, who is also loved for his good looks in Hollywood, was walking through an orchard in Australia when he stepped on the gardening tool and blew it straight to his face.

Using Instagram on Sunday, he shared the clip with the legend ‘Who left the rake here?’

However, fans should not worry, as it seems that Zac was just joking.

Zac is currently traveling in Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien for the Netflix series Down to Earth, which will follow his quest for healthy and sustainable lifestyles.