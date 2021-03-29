The Queen rejects the latest offer from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The monarch would have rejected the couple’s offer to “advise the royal family to be a more diverse workplace.”

Queen Elizabeth II would have rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s offer to advise the British royal family on how to become a more diverse workplace, according to a royal commentator.

The comments came amid the news that the royal family plans to hire a ‘diversity tsar’.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, the U.S.-based royal couple “want to participate in discussions” about the Palace’s workplace reform.

In statements to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said, “Harry and Meghan would be very interested in participating in discussions about how the Palace could become a more diverse workplace.”

The expert added: “But the feeling I have is that all this is being handled internally and that the Queen will not take them into account.”