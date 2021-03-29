Prince Harry’s visa status in the United States is revealed

After it is disclosed that he has a job in Silicon Valley, the prince’s visa options have sprung up.

Experts have finally talked about Prince Harry’s possible visa status in the United States.

For those who have not, this series of speculations began shortly after the prince announced his new jobs and, as a British citizen, could never have been legally allowed to assume official qualifications without an appropriate visa.

According to the Daily Mail, an expert believes that the prince may have opted for O-1 visa status, usually given to “a person who possesses extraordinary skill in science, arts, education, business or athletics or who has a proven track record of extraordinary achievements in the film or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally.”

An immigration expert at Lightman Law in New York also came forward and admitted, “Harry would have no trouble getting the O-1 because he’s a prince. He has traveled all over the world … and there’s your work with Invictus Games. It’s going to be enough to rate it.”