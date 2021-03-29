Lady Gaga receives a special birthday present from her boyfriend Michael Polansky

The singer is in Rome filming Black Widow, and her boyfriend did not miss the special date.

Lady Gaga, who today celebrated her 35th birthday, and received a special gift from her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

Rain On Me singer turned to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo and revealed that she received a gift from her boyfriend while in Rome.

Lady Gaga wrote: “When your boyfriend sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday.”

“I love you, darling,” he said, adding, “I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” followed by emoticons from the heart.

The singer and actress are currently in Italy for the filming of Black Widow.

Lady Gaga and Michael were first seen together spending New Year’s Eve together.

After posting a couple of romantic photos, the couple made their Instagram official with a post.

In addition, Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since he split from his former fiancé Christian Carino in February 2019.