Kylie Jenner: Cameo in Cardi B’s video is “the highlight of her career”

The socialite and makeup tycoon expressed her feelings for participating in the WAP video, with Cardi B.

Makeup tycoon Kylie Jenner revealed in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that making a cameo appearance in rapper Cardi B’s controversial WAP video was the highlight of her career.

According to the Daily Mail, in the episode, the younger member of the Kardashian family takes viewers backstage to the song where she is seen preparing for her take and meets Cardi B.

Speaking to the rapper, Kylie said, “Oh, my God, I’m so excited, I’m so excited. It’s the highlight of my career. I can’t wait.”

To this, Cardi replied, “Thank you very much, you don’t understand, I prayed for this.”

The “WAP” track was launched in 2020 and saw Kylie make a quick appearance in a leopard-print outfit.