Justin Bieber’s new tattoo infuriates his mother

The singer tattooed himself in commemoration of his new song, but Pattie Mallette did not like the feat very much.

Justin Bieber celebrated the release of his new song ‘Peach’ by tattooing a piece of fruit around his neck, something that didn’t impress his mother at all.

The 27-year-old pop star shared a photo of the design on Instagram, but his mother Pattie Mallette was quick to show his disapproval of him when he asked his son, “Don’t you have enough yet?” He also added an emoji with a frown.

The Canadian singer, who is married to model Hailey Baldwin, tagged his tattooist while sharing a photo of himself inking, as well as a black-and-white close-up of his new single.

The singer’s mother rushed to rebuke him after he showed his new tattoo.

Justin had already mentioned that I was thinking of commemorating his new song in some way, saying, “Maybe I’ll look like a little peach in my body somewhere.”

Justin’s fans also mocked him by remembering the promise, and one remarked in his photo, “You promised Hailey no more on the neck … then why?” Another wrote, “I THOUGHT HAILEY SAID NO MORE NECK TATTOOS.”