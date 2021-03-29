Brad Pitt: Jennifer Aniston at the heart of her divorce from Angelina Jolie?

Are Friends actress Jennifer Aniston behind the marriage between Brad Pitt, still in love with her, and Angelina Jolie?

Actor Brad Pitt has reportedly divorced the beautiful Angelina Jolie for the beautiful eyes of Jennifer Aniston. The Hollywood star is still madly in love with the Friends star.

Rumors persist, over and over again! Since the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it is said that the actor is still madly in love with Jennifer Aniston.

Besides, it seems that the Hollywood star even signed the divorce papers for her beautiful eyes. Yet Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have never been back together since their split in 2005.

But it must be believed that the father of the family would never have managed to draw a line under his story with the pretty blonde. It’s quite simple, he would always have been obsessed with the one who played Rachel Green in the series Friends.

So, an anonymous source at the ok! says that Jennifer Aniston has always had a strong presence in the couple’s home. Although she never crossed the threshold of their house!

But that’s not all! She said Brad Pitt kept their wedding video. But also all their exchanges, witnesses of their love, during all these years.

So for producer Angelina Jolie, this love triangle couldn’t last any longer. And for good reason, the latter could no longer stand the competition between the two women.

BRAD PITT: THE SOURCE HAS NO EVIDENCE

So, could we come to wonder if Brad Pitt still felt for Jennifer Aniston? Did this love really lead to the actor’s breakup with Angelina Jolie?

In reality, this assumption is unlikely! Indeed, the two stars do not mention the name of the actress of Friends in their divorce papers.

In fact, the ancient lovebirds tell of several reasons for their separation, at least different from each other. In an interview with Vogue, Jolie indulged in a few confidences.

Thus, the young woman had explained that she was seeking divorce “for the sake of (her) family”. A few days ago, the actress dropped a bomb! In short, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence.

And the least we can say is that the star of the film Ad Astra did not expect such a lie at all. According to his relatives, he can’t believe it!

“Brad is sorry that Angelina has taken this path. Their marriage still arouses emotions,” a source close to Brad Pitt told our colleagues at The Blast.

On the other hand, the witness acknowledged that the former Brangelina’s had “a marriage that was sometimes very passionate and toxic, like all couples”. And Jennifer Aniston wouldn’t have had anything to do with it…