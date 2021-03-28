YOU HAVE TO SEE HOW LONG AND FABULOUS MEGAN THEE STALLION’S NATURAL CURLS ARE

Just like the list of awards she recently won, Megan Thee Stallion’s hair continues to get longer and longer.

Every now and then, the superstar rapper gives us peeks at her natural curls, which we love as she often hides them under the many gorgeous wigs she wears to perform and attend events.

The 26-year-old shared on Insta a new update of her “natural hair journey“, her hair is glorious and very long. We wonder why you don’t show them off more because they’re really glorious.

The clip posted by Megan is so relaxing to watch, a hair stylist’s hands spraying water on her longer curls than ever before, cascading down to the side of the sink.

“ Yes, I’m still on my journey with natural hair and yes, we’ve seen some 😛🔥,” she wrote in the caption.

You can really see how much Megan’s hair has grown and how noticeable the progress is in a similar video shared by the rapper last December when she announced that she wanted to ” see how healthy and long my hair can get”.

Although I didn’t share which products he’s using, it’s obvious that they work. Hopefully, she will soon share all her secrets to fabulously natural hair.