SPENCER: KRISTEN STEWART INCREASINGLY IDENTICAL TO LADY D – HERE’S WHO CHARLES WILL PLAY

Much exciting news from the set of the film Spencer, the new film project by director Pablo Larraín.

The first is that a new photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released and the similarity is increasingly indisputable.

The second, as Variety reports, is that it has been revealed who will play Prince Charles. It will be Jack Farthing, a 35-year-old English actor known for playing villain George Warleggan in the TV series Poldark.

You have no idea what he’s got? So here it is:

Variety still reports that an official synopsis has also been released, which reads as follows:

“December 1991: The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long since become cold. Although rumors of betrayal and divorce abound, peace is ordered for the holiday season at Sandringham Estate. There’s food and drink, shoot and hunt. Diana knows the game. This year things will be very different.”

The film set in 1991 focuses on the story over a critical weekend, in which Diana decides that her marriage to Charles is over. It will be the couple’s last Christmas holiday at the Sandringham country residence.

Filming began in Germany in January and focused on Kristen/Diana, now moving to the UK, where she will join Jack/Charles.

The biopic is written by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. As we said, directed by Pablo Larraín, who understands biographical films: among his best works Jackye starring Natalie Portman.

Kristen had previously revealed what made her “nervous” about playing Lady Diana. How can we not understand it? After all, Spencer is one of the most anticipated titles at next year’s cinema.