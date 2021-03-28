GIGI HADID, ZAYN MALIK AND DAUGHTER KHAI WERE PHOTOGRAPHED IN A RARE PUBLIC OUTING OF THE WHOLE FAMILY

Arjun Sethi
The last time Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were paparazzi in a public release was on January 12, 2020. A few weeks after those photos, the model had discovered she was pregnant. Since then they had not seen each other again until in the images posted by themselves on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Until today: The ZiGi were intercepted while walking around New York and with them was also daughter Khai, born in September 2020. So the photos are all very sweet and unpublished family portraits!

