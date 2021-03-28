EMMA STONE WOULD BECOME A MOM

Emma Stone would welcome her expecting a son with Dave McCary!

It was the well-known American gossip tabloid TMZ that broke the news: the actress and comedian would become parents for the first time on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The newborn would come into the world in Los Angeles.

No other details are known at this time.

After a few months of rumors that Emma Stone was waiting sweetly, the confirmation came last January after photos with an unmistakable belly. The person directly concerned has never personally confirmed.

Same thing for the marriage to 35-year-old Dave McCary: by September 2020 it had been confirmed by an American magazine that they had become husband and wife. It had previously been speculated that they were married after they were spotted sporting two similar rings.