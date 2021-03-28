ED SHEERAN IS BACK PERFORMING LIVE AND SANG THE UNRELEASED SONG “VISITING HOURS”

A large number of music stars and insiders took part in the concert commemorating the death of Australian record producer and impresario Michael Gudinski on Wednesday, March 24. The event was held at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, in front of an audience of 7000 people.

Among the artists who attended the evening was Also Ed Sheeran, who after two weeks of isolation took this opportunity to return to perform live. Accompanied by his inseparable guitar, Ed sang the unreleased song “Visiting Hours”, written during these quarantine days.

The British singer-songwriter was very close to Michael Gudinski, so much so that he was moved on stage to remember him.

“I had a guitar with me – explained Ed Sheeran introducing “Visiting Hours” – And when it is, whether it’s good news, bad news, or whatever, I always find the best way to process things. I do this by writing songs. Here’s one I finished last week.”