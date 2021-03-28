DEMI LOVATO UNVEILED THE TRACKLIST FOR THE NEW ALBUM “DANCING WITH THE DEVIL… THE ART OF STARTING OVER”

There are 19 tracks that makeup Demi Lovato’s new unreleased album entitled “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over”, available April 2.

The tracklist for the album was unveiled by the singer through her social media profiles. Among the songs are featuring Ariana grande, Noah Cyrus, sweetie, and Sam Fischer.

Demi Lovato unveils tracklist for her seventh studio album, ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.' It features @ArianaGrande, @NoahCyrus, @Saweetie and @SamFischer. pic.twitter.com/dVuAComvXH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2021

“Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” takes up the title of Demi Lovato’s documentary in which she reflects on the “darkest moment ” of her life when she was hospitalized for overdoses in 2018, and on her ascent to the light.