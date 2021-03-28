DEMI LOVATO: THE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF “DANCING WITH THE DEVIL” WILL MAKE YOU SHIVER

At the Los Angeles premiere of her docuseries, Demi Lovato presented live the song named after the documentary and her new album “Dancing With The Devil”.

The singer performed an acoustic version of the song that makes the lyrics even stronger and more personal. Listen to yourself!

In the single Demi gets naked, talking about her vulnerability and the addictions that in 2018 cost her an overdose hospitalization.

The chorus text reads:

“I was dancing with the devil/ out of control / I almost went to heaven / it was closer than you imagine / played with enemies / bet with my soul / it’s hard to say no / when you dance with the devil”.

Il 2 aprile Demi pubblicherà il nuovo disco “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over”, formato da 19 tracce tra cui i featuring con Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie e Sam Fischer.