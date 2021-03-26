NAILS: KYLIE JENNER’S PSYCHEDELIC FRENCH MANICURE WILL HYPNOTIZE YOU

With the arrival of spring, there is a great desire to integrate bright nuances into our outfits, but also into our manicures, just as one of our favorite trendsetters has just done: Kylie Jenner.

The millionaire young businesswoman lit up her square nails with an ultra-colorful psychedelic French manicure. We are totally mesmerized by this fresh interpretation of the classic French, the work of Chaun Legend, nail genius, and kylie’s trusted, nail artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

The best part is that the 23-year-old shared the whole procedure with an exciting video about TikTok, at least for those who are totally fixed with nail art.

The clip is exciting especially because it shows every step of the manicure. The laying of acrylic, the perfect filing, the drafting of the enamel with the brush to create all the hypnotic screeches. The perfect tutorial.