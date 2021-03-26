CAMILA CABELLO IS PROUD OF HER “LITTLE OUTFIT BOUGHT AT THE SECOND-HAND MARKET”

Camila Cabello could wear any look just off a catwalk or choose the best of any new collection. However, we find that the pop star loves shopping even at the used market to find real vintage gems.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Romance” singer proudly shows off her“piccolo outfit from the second-hand market,” as she explains in the caption.

But how pretty is the bibs and patch on which small oranges are embroidered? Really lovely, like the T-Shirt consumed at the right point and that probably comes straight from the 90s.

The perfect casual look for “cooking, reading and writing songs! Life is beautiful. I hope you’re having a nice day,” Camila continues in the caption.

We like it because it is a sustainable choice, as you know the current way of shopping is oriented to satisfy immediate impulses and what we buy is very often worth the craze of a season.

This practice has a devastating environmental impact on the planet. Every year millions of tonnes of new clothes, but never purchased, are thrown away, polluting first because of their production and then for their disposal. Why, then, can we not consider what already exists as one of the ways of expressing our style in a sustainable way?

The look that Camila wears clearly says that you can, as well as if you can.