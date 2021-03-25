TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF “YOU ALL OVER ME”, THE FIRST SINGLE FROM THE ALBUM “FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)”

Taylor Swift has unveiled the release of one of the 6 unreleased songs that will form “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” a new version of her second studio album completely re-recorded. The single, “You All Over Me”, will be available from Friday, March 26, and was released with the participation of American country singer-songwriter Maren Morris.

“Hello. I wanted to let you know that the first song “From the Vault” extracted from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will be released tomorrow at midnight – Tay Tay wrote on her Instagram account – It is called “You All Over Me (From The Vault)”. One thing I really liked about these unreleased songs is that having never been heard, I got to experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have Maren Morris singing background vocals. The song is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe. I can’t wait to hear it!”

” Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” will be released on April 9 and was anticipated by the single “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)“. You can review the official video of the song below. Ah, a tip: prepare your handkerchiefs!