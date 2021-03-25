Scarlett Johansson didn’t know what to do when the pandemic began

The actress felt in an ‘extracorporeal experience’ when the blockade of the health crisis occurred.

In a new interview with The Gentlewomen magazine, Scarlett Johansson confessed that when the pandemic began, she did not know what to do, and claims she felt like she was having an ‘extracorporeal experience’ when the blockade occurred during the health crisis.

The actress confesses that she was ‘completely bewildered’ when the world suddenly closed in front of her.

“I was a little bewildered. I don’t know, I was having an extracorporeal experience … At first, I was doing all this weird* that everyone was doing, like, I’m going to start learning to play guitar … Whatever. Panic broke in. And then those things vanished, and I realized that I actually exist pretty well in this space. I realize I don’t have to be in constant motion to survive, I think. I’ve always been afraid of, what if everything goes away, what will become of me? It is this great fear of the unknown, and now we have lived like this for some time… you’re still alive. Anyway, it’s probably due to fear of death,” he says.

And Scarlett admits that her daughter played an important role in making her feel good during the lockdown.

“Eventually you have to accept that this is going to take the time it’s going to take and I had to be there for my daughter, obviously, right away, like all parents. That’s very basic.”

Scarlett claimed that at some point he will return to work, but would rather wait until the pandemic passes.

“I just can’t work. I don’t think the conditions required to work at this time are conditions in which you can work comfortably. I prefer to wait until we can work in an environment where we can be connected to each other. I know people are happy to have a job. Fortunately, I don’t have that urgency,” he acknowledged.