ROSE SAID SHE FELT ‘INTIMIDATED’ THE FIRST TIME SHE MET THE BLACKPINKS

At this time Rose of Blackpink is committed to promoting her solo project “R”. Just these days she gave an interview to Rolling Stone USA in which she tells how she first went joined YG Entertainment and met Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo.

“I was the new one, the rookie – said Rosé – I came in and there were several groups of girls in the room, I remember feeling intimidated.”

Having overcome the early embarrassment, the singer explained that she befriended her very quickly and that her colleagues helped her get used to it, to take her hand with dance lessons in her training days.

Jennie was by her side right away: “She said to me ‘In Korea, you have to do this and you have to call people based on this and that’, thus making me know all these cultures that I thought I knew, but that I obviously didn’t know.”