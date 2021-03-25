PRINCE HARRY HAS A NEW JOB ON MENTAL HEALTH

After last February’s confirmation of the step back from senior members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’sRoyal Family, there is news regarding the future of the Duke of Sussex.



The 36-year-old has been announced as the new chief impact officer of better. It is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2013 and offering mental health assistance through an app.

“As a member of the better ups executive team, Prince Harry will expand the work he has been doing for years, educating and inspiring communities and supporting the importance of focusing on pre-training the mind and human potential,” BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux told the company’s website.

Also on the site, the Duke of Sussex himself confirmed the new position by writing: ” I firmly believe that focusing and prioritizing mental health unlocks potential and opportunities that we would never have known we already had within us. ”

He then revealed that he had taken advantage of BetterUp’s services in the past: ” I was paired with a fantastic coach who gave me good advice and a new perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our mental health, archewell’s entire team has access to BetterUp workouts.”

Archewell is the foundation and production company launched with his wife Meghan Markle and whose name is inspired by that of his eldest son Archie.

In recent months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed agreements with Spotify and Netflix to produce content through Archewell.

On the private side, Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child last February.

Shortly thereafter, in the interview with Oprah Winfrey that went around the world, they revealed that she will be a little girl.