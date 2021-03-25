MILEY CYRUS CELEBRATED HANNAH MONTANA’S 15TH ANNIVERSARY: “FOREVER”

Exactly 15 years have passed since Hannah Montana debuted on tv: it was march 24, 2006.

Miley Cyrus – who began her career with the title role – covered that time on the set of the series with nostalgia and gratitude.

To celebrate the anniversary, she wrote a long, sweet letter to the character and posted it on Instagram: ” Dear Hannah Montana, I still love you 15 years later” she added in the post’s caption.

The letter, translated into Italian, begins as follows: “Hi Hannah, it’s been a while. Fifteen years to be exact. Since I first slipped into that blonde frangetta in the best attempt to disguise my identity. Then I slipped into a pink bathrobe with HM over my heart. I didn’t know then that that would be the place where you’d live forever. Not only in mine but in the hearts of millions of people around the world.”

Miley Cyrus went on to talk, as she has done in the past, about the parallels between her life and that of the character: the secret alter ego of Hannah Montana, a famous singer in the series, was a teenager named Miley.

“We went through it all together, you and me. We shared a lot of first times, last, ups and downs. he wrote, listing some of his personal memories related to the years in the series.

He recounted losing his paternal grandfather shortly before his tv debut: ” But he at least saw the commercials aired during High School Musical and said it was one of the things he was most proud of in his life.”

She explained that she first fell in love and had her first menstrual cycle at the time. She mentioned so many friends for the life she made on set, such as co-star Emily Osment, talked about dad Billy Ray acting with her, mom Tish who allowed her to buy her first car, and grandma co-piloting her to the recording studios.

Miley Cyrus concluded with these sweet words: “I owe you Hannah and all those who believed in me from the beginning. You have my deepest loyalty to the end. With all sincerity, I say thank you!”

“There’s no day that goes by that doesn’t remember where I came from. A building in Burbank, California, with a room full of people, with the power to fill my destiny. And that’s what they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana, forever Miley.”