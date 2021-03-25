KIM KARDASHIAN HAS REBUILT A MINIATURE LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD IN HER GARDEN

Over the years the Kardashian-Jenner clan has accustomed us to exaggerated madness but do not think that we have already seen them all: wait until you know how Kim has transformed the garden of her house!

The 40-year-old star lives in a villa located between the Los Angeles Calabasas and Hidden Hills neighborhoods (the super minimalist one that is often seen on his social media) and in the land surrounding the property he has had some miniature and with some imagination reconstructed part of one of the two neighborhoods.

There’s a toll booth-like entrance with a bar, and a sign that reads “Lil Hidden Hills” (little Hidden Hills), there are restaurants and bars, there’s a fire station with trucks ready, there’s a castle made of Lego, there’s a street complete with fake asphalt and stripes passing in the middle. Basically like being in an amusement park.

It could not miss, given the well-known self-referentiality of Kim Kardashian, one of her stores in mini version: KKW Beauty boutique.

Kim Kardashian is North’s mom – 7 years old, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm 22 months with Kanye West.

Last February, the star handed over divorce papers from the rapper. The Kimye haven’t spoken about it themselves yet, but Kris Jenner recently broke her silence on her daughter’s split with Kanye.