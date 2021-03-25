Justin Bieber will never tattoo his hands

The singer was a promise he made to himself so that he could wear suits and not have tattoos.

Justin Bieber claimed that although he loves his tattoos, he will never tattoo his hands.

In statements to SiriusXM radio’s The Morning Mash Up, the singer commented that it was a promise he made to himself:

“I promised myself that I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hand. Something about being able to wear a suit and not have tattoos on my hands… that’s really one of the places on my body that I won’t do tattoos,” she says.

Meanwhile, Justin had previously admitted that he has no regrets about any of his tattoos.

“I think if the tattoos didn’t hurt, they’d all have them. Well, maybe not all of them! I love art, and I made my body a canvas and it’s a lot of fun,” he says.

Although Bieber claims that he has no regrets about any of his tattoos, the tattoo that was long ago as a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, he has tried to hide it with some “shading” after they separated.

Showing the inking in an interview, he said at the time, “This is my ex-girlfriend, I tried to cover his face with some shading, but people still know it.”