JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALED THE ONLY PART OF THE BODY THAT WILL NEVER GET TATTOOED

It’s no secret that Justin Bieber is a big fan of tattoos. In fact, he spent more than 100 hours getting inked to complete the large piece that covers his torso.

The singer is practically covered with tattoos: the chest, stomach, arms, neck. It is impossible to take into account all his body art pieces.

While promoting his new album “Justice“, the 27-year-old singer revealed, in a radio interview with SiriusXM, the only point in his body that will never be tattooed.

Why is there still some free space? Yes, incredible and even more than one.

“ I promised myself I would never get my hands tattooed,” Justin explained on the radio. “Just because I want to be able to wear a fancy dress and not have tattoos on my hands… this is really one of my few places left free [to tattoo] or my feet or legs. ”

In the video musical and for his song “Anyone“, the 27-year-old had covered his tattoos with makeup and shared the video of the very long process.