Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall, gives birth to her third child

Princess Anne’s daughter gave birth to a male on the bathroom floor, as she did not have time to go to the hospital.

Zara Tindall has given birth to a child. The 39-year-old Olympic athlete, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth at her home on Sunday, and her husband Mike Tindall has revealed that they are “still working” in a name for her newborn.

Appearing on the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike shared: “Sunday got even better because a little boy came to my house! Yes, great, last night at six o’clock.”

“We don’t have a name yet, we’re still working on it, we’re always struggling with that, we never picked one before it came. He arrived very quickly, didn’t get to the hospital, it was on the bathroom floor! ”

Mike, who also has seven-year-old Mia and Lena, two, with Zara, revealed that one of his wife’s close friends played a key role in the birth.

Former rugby star, who married Princess Anne’s daughter in 2011, explained: “Fortunately, Zara’s friend Dolly is … actually, it’s more important than me since it’s been in the three births of my children.

“She was there and she recognized that we wouldn’t get to the hospital in time, so they ran to the gym, took a mat, walked into the bathroom, put the towels in, and that’s it.”

In December 2016, the couple revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage and two years later, Zara admitted to having a second abortion before becoming pregnant with Lena.

Zara, who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012 in horse riding, revealed that the circumstances surrounding her first miscarriage were “really rare.”

Zara said earlier: “In our case, it was a really rare thing; it was nature saying, ‘This one’s not right.'”