ASHLEY TISDALE BECAME A MOM: SHE HAD HER FIRST CHILD WITH HUSBAND CHRISTOPHER FRENCH

Ashley Tisdale and husband and composer Christopher French welcomed their first daughter: congratulations!

The High School Musical star announced she has become a mom by sharing a tender black-and-white photo in which she holds the newborn’s hand.

In the caption, she revealed the exact name and date of birth.

The baby is called Jupiter Iris (Jupiter means Jupiter) and came into the world yesterday, March 23, 2021.

Ashley Tisdale announced she was pregnant last September. She and Christopher French were married in 2014.

