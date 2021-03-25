ADDISON RAE AND BRYCE HALL BROKE UP FOR THE SECOND TIME

A confirmation has arrived at the rumors about the breakup between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall.

Rumors that they may have broken up had started when fans noticed that he had deleted some photos with the TikTok from Instagram and that she had stopped following him on social media. Both took off the follow-up on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae ♥️ (@addisonraee)

That they are no longer a couple, it is understood that the 20-year-old called Bryce Hall her ex-boyfriend, talking about how the chorus of her first song “Obsessed” was born in an interview on Apple Music:” I was coming to the recording studio, but I had to accompany my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. When I left him at his house, he looked at me and said, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I said, ‘So am I.’

“I didn’t mean that, it was an accident. I wanted to say, ‘I’m obsessed with you too.’ But he said, ‘Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?’. And I said, ‘You know what? I should be.’

Meanwhile, a source of E! News spoke about the breakup, explaining that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are “very committed to focusing on their respective careers.” The insider also revealed they would break up after rumors of an alleged betrayal filmed last February after a 21-year-old’s trip to Las Vegas.

Bryce Hall himself immediately denied these accusations, writing on Twitter: “I have not betrayed Addison.”

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

In the last few hours, Bryce has returned to the breakup, adding: “The media paints me as the villain of the situation. Naughtiness is real.”

the media paints me as the villain, it’s actually so fucked lmao — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 24, 2021

the petty is real — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 23, 2021

The first spark between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall was taken in 2019 and, after summer 2020 made of rumors that a couple had returned, they had got back together exactly on October 13, 2020.