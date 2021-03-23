SKINNY ARE OUT: ARIANA GRANDE AND HER STRAIGHT JEANS ARE IRREFUTABLE PROOF

You’ve probably already figured it out, RIP skinny jeans, they’re no longer in fashion. The more relaxed and straight cut is instead the new benchmark for denim.

But if you really have to see it to believe it, Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram look provides irrefutable proof: the pop star is prettier than ever as she rocks the perfect pair of high-waisted, straight-cut jeans, she seems to have come straight out of the late ’90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The 27-year-old always gives us a complete look and this post is no exception. Consistent with the back in the day’s theme, she paired a lilac crop top with laces on her bareback and a pair of square-toed black pumps.

In true Ariana style, she completed the outfit with her iconic ponytail, posing in front of a marble slab.

The “Positions” singer’s casual style is always rotated around her beloved knee-high boots, paired with oversized sweatshirts or T-shirts worn as if they were dresses, but this photo points out that something has changed. If Even Ariana chooses straight-cuts it is clear that they are the only thing to wear.