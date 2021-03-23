ROSE: THE VIDEO FOR “ON THE GROUND” BROKE A RECORD THAT WAS PSY’S “GANGNAM STYLE”

With his first solo project without Blackpink, Rose is enjoying incredible success. Among the songs featured in “R” the one that is depopulating the most is “On the Ground”, a song that explores the price of ambition and chasing one’s dreams.

The official video accompanying the song broke a super record on YouTube! The clip – currently with over 109 million views – became the most viewed by a k-pop artist within the first 24 hours of release. Rosé has racked up 41.6 million views, beating Psy’s 35 with “Gangnam Style” reached in 2012.