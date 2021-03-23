RIHANNA: YOU HAVE TO SEE HER VINTAGE CHANEL 1996 COAT PINK AND PASTEL BLUE

Rihanna almost always wears looks just off the catwalk or from new emerging brands, which you will soon see everywhere. That said, like many celebrities in the last period, Riri knows the immense power of a vintage piece of archive from a prominent designer – and this proves once again that his style is 100% flawlessly certified.

The pop star turned billionaire entrepreneur was photographed arriving at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, wearing a gorgeous pastel, light blue, and pink look. How to describe the outfit? Give me spring, but make it *sexy*.

Here are the photos posted by Just Jared:

The pink and pastel blue look is the quintessence of spring, perfect timing – the season is officially here. Her cotton candy checked tweed coat is a vintage Chanel from fall 1996, which she paired with a bright chenille jumpsuit (in love with a crop top) and a crew neck necklace with Dior beads from the John Gallianoera, then from the 90s or so. They complete the outfit: a white crossbody bag and white pumps. Whoa.

We love the sustainable approach, the right vintage piece will always look fresh and current. It doesn’t have to be something very brandy, although, sometimes, looking patiently in the relles of the used shops (but also in the mountains of clothes a few euros from the market) you can find real vintage gems.