JENNIFER LOPEZ DRESSED AS A BRIDE ON THE BEACH: TULLE DRESS MAKES YOU DREAM

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are ” working on some things“, making it clear that rumors about the end of their romance (and that they have swirled overall gossip pages) were “inaccurate“.

We are not at all sure, therefore, that they will marry in the future as they announced, but where reality does not come, fiction is always there ready to overcome it.

The superstar shared photos on Instagram from the set of her new movie Shotgun Wedding, which is taking place in the Dominican Republic. Barefoot in the sand, dressed as a bride to make us immediately dream.

A beautiful dress in all cream color, heart bodice that discovers the shoulders and skirt that soars in the ocean breeze, like her hair. Jennifer is more beautiful than ever, though the film crew behind her gives the photos a touch of irony.

The 51-year-old (and don’t hear them) is obviously a real wedding pro on the big screen. Let’s face it, she’s the only wedding planner, right?

In fact, his new film projects are two romantic comedies focused on marriage: Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel and Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Maluma.

However things go with Alex Rodriguez, in 2022 when the movies come out in theaters, we will definitely see JLO getting married twice and we can’t wait to be enchanted by all the clothes he will wear.