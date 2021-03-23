HAILEY BIEBER EXPLAINED WHY SHE AND JUSTIN WEREN’T TOO YOUNG TO GET MARRIED

It’s been two and a half years since Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) said yes to Justin Bieber in a secret ceremony and with only their witnesses present, held in September 2018 at the New York courthouse.

At the time the model was about to turn 22 (she was born on November 22, 1996), while the singer was 24 (he was born on March 1, 1994). Now Hailey has told more about why they were ready for the wedding despite the younger-than-average age.

“Justin had arrived at a stage in his life where he made decisions like: ‘I’m done with girls, with wasting time around, with parties’ – he explained to Elle USA – We were friends for a long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to marry young people and having a young family before we knew we wanted to be together.”

“I got married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, an insanely young age – he added -And it seems almost ridiculous if you say it out loud. But I think for someone like me and Justin, it’s different. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We both lived enough life to know that’s what we want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

In the same interview, Hailey Bieber talked about the fact that the audience’s attention and haters’ comments against her had increased exponentially when they got married:

“At the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people to be so involved in my business. Where’s the anonymity? Can I have some back?’. I remember at one point someone told me that taking away the ability to comment on my posts would lower the level of interactions. I didn’t care about the interactions– people were terrorizing me. Interactions… I don’t care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

After 2018 one, on September 30, 2019, Hailey and Justin Bieber had done the encore: they said yes in a star-filled ceremony celebrated in South Carolina.

Justin Bieber also recently described how he’s been paying more attention to privacy lately and revealed that’s also why he said goodbye to his cell phone.