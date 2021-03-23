FAST & FURIOUS 9: VIN DIESEL’S SON IN THE FILM’S CAST DEBUTS IN CINEMAS AT JUST 10 YEARS OLD

The Fast & Furious franchise is heating up the engines again for the 9th film in the most roaring film saga ever.
This time there will be another Diesel, besides Vin, in Fast & Furious 9: little Vincent Sinclair, who is 10 years old and is the actor’s son.
Which character will he play for his big-screen debut in F&F9? Vincent Sinclair will play Dominic Toretto as a child in a flashback dedicated to the character’s childhood.
According to TMZ, it seems that the sequence was shot in 2019, so when the baby was 9 years old. It’s unclear how many scenes we’ll see in the film, but the contract says it was paid a daily fee of $1,005. Not bad.