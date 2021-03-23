DOUBLE DENIM AND SCARF: BELLA HADID’S HOLLYWOOD LOOK SO EASY TO COPY

Fashion is on the line with the 2000s – just like all of us. Now, however, she forgets for a moment the low-waisted jeans, because Bella Hadid took us to another century with a throwback look of immediate obsession.

The supermodel drew on the nostalgia of the 50s and 60s, choosing (and aging) the elegance of a scarf to wear every day.

Grace Kelly would be proud of the 24-year-old’s version: a recent sunset shot, shared with her 39.7 million Instagram followers, captures her posing next to a convertible Rolls Royce and is immediately Hollywood, just like in the movies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

In her modern take on old Hollywood glamour, Bella looks like a mermaid of the cinema of the past. Double denim, Pinochet, and classic denim jacket, Dior slingback, but it is that scarf bored on the hair that makes the photo irresistibly nostalgic.

While it’s not easy to find a Rolls Royce in front of which to pose, we like this look because it’s so easy to replicate– an outfit to keep in mind for when spring Sunday outings return to normal. And to celebrate the return to normality, it certainly takes a sensational look, but to be built with what it already has in the closet.

Your dear denim jacket, midi or a mini denim skirt, a scarf stolen from mom or grandmother’s drawer and you did. Ready to live the dream.