Demi Lovato includes collaborations by Ariana Grande and Saweetie on new album

American singers Ariana Grande and Saweetie will appear on Demi Lovato’s upcoming album.

It was in 2017 that Demi released her latest album Tell Me You Love Me. Since then, no other album has arrived. The prolonged gap is now destined for its end, as the singer announced that her next LP, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Begin Over, which will be released on April 2.

Giving the reason behind the title, Lovato spoke extensively in a recent live stream that her album was titled only The Art Of Beginning Initially, however, she then added Dancing With The Devil to also focus on her new documentary of the same name.

“If you hear it track by track if you follow the tracklist, it’s actually like the unofficial soundtrack of the documentary. Because it really follows my life for the last two years. When we went through the list of songs and mapped how it matched the story of my life, it made sense to add the most emotional things at first and then transition to the art of starting over,” she explained.

Demi received collaboration from her good friend Ariana Grande for her song “Met Her Last Night”. The song “highlights two of the most powerful voices in pop,” the newspaper reported.

In addition, there is also a collaboration with Saweetie called “My GFs Are My BFs”, which is called “a classic female empowerment anthem,” the megastar announced.

Saweetie also shared the big news on her Twitter for her fans on Friday.