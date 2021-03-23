Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe

The two celebrities have recalled an incident in which Brad threatened to kill the producer.

The ex-boyfriends, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow had once been Hollywood’s most popular couple.

The couple may have ended years ago, but one incident that became the highlight of their relationship was when the Fight Club gallant defended their love from dishonorable producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actress had recalled the incident in 2018 on The Howard Stern Show saying Pitt had threatened to kill the now-convicted producer, having harassed her.

“If you ever make her uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,” she recalled.

“It was the equivalent of throwing it against the wall, energetically. It was so fantastic because what he did was protect me at a time when I still had no fame or power. He’s the best, ” he went on to say.

Addressing the entire incident during his interview with Christiane Amanpour in 2019, Pitt said, “At the time, I was just an Ozarks kid on the playground, and that’s how we deal with things.”

“I just wanted to make sure nothing else happened because Paltrow was going to make two more movies [with Weinstein]. I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, the dynamics of men and women are being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way. And I think it’s an important story to tell,” he added.