BILLIE EILISH’S PHOTO OF HER NEW BLONDE HAIR IS NOW THE THIRD MOST LIKES EVER

Whether with songs, looks, or a new hair color, Billie Eilish always reaches new records!

Last Thursday, the 19-year-old artist showed off her new platinum blonde dye by posting a photo on Instagram. Well, that post is now the third to have received the most likes ever on social media!

In four days, it has garnered as many as 21 million likes, thus climbing to the last step of the podium of the most liked photos on Instagram.

In first place remains the image of an egg published by the @world_record_egg account in January 2019 to beat a photo of Kylie Jenner of her daughter Stormi, which at the time was the photo with the most likes ever. In the second place, there is the last post of XXXTentacion before its disappearance, unfortunately, occurred in 2018 at just 20 years old.

Billie Eilish had anticipated that she would change the hairstyle to mark a new era in her music.

She revealed platinum blonde to fans last week, but was actually working on it for some time: she explained that she had to wear a wig for weeks before achieving the desired result with the new dye.