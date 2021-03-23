BENJI MASCOLO AND BELLA THORNE: FROM HOW THEY MET TO THE MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne took their relationship to the next level: they are now officially engaged!

“She said yes,” wrote the 27-year-old artist on Instagram, announcing that she had proposed marriage to the 23-year-old actress and singer.

In the photos she posted, the beautiful ring stands out, with a diamond-cut and surrounded by other diamonds on the band, with which she asked for her hand. “He knows my style perfectly” Bella Thorne applauded him showing the solitaire in The Story.

He was born in Modena, Italy, and she in Florida, United States: Benji and Bella are one of the famous couples who make us dream stronger, able to overcome every distance.