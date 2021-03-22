Prince Harry says his mother’s death “left a big hole” inside him

The 36-year-old prince was credited with the devastating loss of his mother in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Prince Harry has admitted that Princess Diana’s death “left a great hole inside.”

The 36-year-old real was told about the devastating loss of his mother, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when he was just 12 years old, in a prologue to the new book, Hospital by the Hill, which is being published to help children who have lost someone to Covid-19.

According to E! News, Harry wrote: “At that moment I didn’t want to believe it or accept it. I know how you feel and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

“We all deal with loss in a different way, but when a father goes to heaven, they told me that their spirit, their love, and their memories did not. They’re always with you and you can hold on to them forever. I find this to be true.”

“You can feel lonely, you can feel sad, you can feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I’ll make you a promise: you’ll feel better and stronger once you’re ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”

Harry, who has an Archie son with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and another baby on the way this summer, added, “I wish I could hug you right now, I hope this story can bring you comfort in knowing you’re not alone.”

“Now I tell you, I never met him, but I know this person was special to you, and he was someone incredibly kind and loving about where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can do.”