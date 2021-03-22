Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Real Instagram Account Exceeds 10 Million Followers

The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they no longer update, exceeds 10.3 million followers.

The result of a poll earlier this month showed that the popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has fallen in Britain and has never been lower after their explosive interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

But the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has surpassed 10 million followers after the U.S.-based couple lost their titles.

The official Instagram account “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, which had shared the last post on March 30, 2020, now has 10.3 million followers.

During his interview with Oprah, Meghan said that his pleas for help while he felt suicidal were ignored and that an anonymous family member had asked how dark his son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry also regretted his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to withdraw from their official duties.

The interview that told it all added to the 1,000-year-old monarchy in its biggest crisis of this century and, according to a YouGov survey, the position of the two royals has also suffered a major impact as a result of their complaints, falling into the preferences of the British public.