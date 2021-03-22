Nicki Minaj’s mother files US$150 million lawsuit

Carol Maraj filed the lawsuit against the man who ran over and killed the rapper’s father, Robert Maraj.

American rapper Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, filed a lawsuit against the man who was charged in connection with the rapeseed girl’s father Robert Maraj’s death in a hit-and-run accident on Long Island, New York, on February 12.

Robert Minaj was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

According to a Page Six report, Carol filed a $150 million lawsuit on the state’s Supreme Court in Nassau County on Friday against 70-year-old Charles Polevich, who was arrested by Nassau County police and then charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and manipulation of evidence.

In a statement posted on social media, his lawyer Ben Crump stated that Charles was “not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned with running away and hiding than seeking help.”

“The behavior of (Charles) Polevich was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold you responsible for your reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!” added the lawyer.