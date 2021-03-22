BENJI MASCOLO AND BELLA THORNE GET MARRIED: HERE’S THE MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

become husband and wife!The 27-year-old artist announced that the 23-year-old actress and singer said yes to her marriageposting a slideshow in which, happy and

“He said yes, “wrote Benji in the caption.

In stories, the couple revealed their intention to marry in both Italy and the United States: Benji was in fact born in Modena, while Bella was American, born in Florida.

For the beginning of the story between Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne, you have to go back to 2016, when she had started following him on Instagram, leaving a lot of likes and some comments to her photos.

But it wasn’t until 2019 that they met in person when Benji flew to the United States for the Coachella Festival. There the spark started and in June of that year, they publicly confirmed their love.

A few months later, they debuted as a couple at the Venice Film Festival 76 and at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Soon you’ll see them bring their love to a movie, Time Is Up, and Benji’s first solo album, “California”, has just been released.

The 27-year-old had told how his girlfriend – who appears in the video “Until the stars shine” – gave him the strength to overcome the fear of singing.